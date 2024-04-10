holoride (RIDE) Price Hits $0.0137 on Top Exchanges

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One holoride token can now be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, holoride has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. holoride has a market cap of $11.54 million and $74,128.89 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,500.99 or 0.05046338 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00067670 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00009880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00022546 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00015127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00015439 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003780 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,485,714 tokens. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.01381238 USD and is down -4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $52,036.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

