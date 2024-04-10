Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Holdings Lowered by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,034 shares during the quarter. Vertiv accounts for approximately 4.6% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 11.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vertiv by 216.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 40.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vertiv by 450.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 377,884 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,270,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,496,162. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $88.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertiv from $69.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

