Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,501 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Western Financial were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MYFW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Western Financial by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 56,746 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 464,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 324,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 311,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Western Financial

In related news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 42,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $695,915.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 747,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,266,146.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group raised shares of First Western Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

First Western Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ MYFW traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.33.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $22.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 4.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

