MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,703,000 after purchasing an additional 146,034 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,806.15.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MercadoLibre stock traded down $15.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,479.12. The company had a trading volume of 170,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,408. The firm has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 76.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,825.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,610.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1,518.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.