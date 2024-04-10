Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 981 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,930,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,118. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.26. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

