Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM):

4/8/2024 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $202.00 to $228.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $182.00 to $195.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $188.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2024 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2024 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2024 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $238.00 to $219.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2024 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.78. 4,917,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,871,170. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $126.83 and a 52-week high of $200.94. The stock has a market cap of $561.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.10 and its 200 day moving average is $166.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.36%.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

