Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) fell 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.59 and last traded at $15.64. 42,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 129,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TYRA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Down 10.0 %

Insider Activity

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $805.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $30,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 451,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,029,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,816 shares of company stock worth $298,165. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Further Reading

