Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Embraer (ERJ)

Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/26/2024 – Embraer had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $28.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.
- 3/26/2024 – Embraer was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/22/2024 – Embraer had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2024 – Embraer had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2024 – Embraer was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/14/2024 – Embraer had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.50 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/29/2024 – Embraer was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Embraer Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of ERJ stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $25.85. 751,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,399. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 2.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Embraer
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Embraer
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Embraer SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.