Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Embraer (ERJ)

Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/26/2024 – Embraer had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $28.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

3/26/2024 – Embraer was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/22/2024 – Embraer had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – Embraer had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2024 – Embraer was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2024 – Embraer had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.50 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Embraer was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Embraer Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ERJ stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $25.85. 751,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,399. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 2.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Embraer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Embraer by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 33,799 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 30,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the 3rd quarter worth $526,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

