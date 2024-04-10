Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 70,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 30,662 shares.The stock last traded at $5.30 and had previously closed at $5.30.
Global Blue Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 87.79% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $117.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group
About Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Blue Group
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.