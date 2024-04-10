Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 70,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 30,662 shares.The stock last traded at $5.30 and had previously closed at $5.30.

Global Blue Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 87.79% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $117.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group

About Global Blue Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Global Blue Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Global Blue Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Global Blue Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Global Blue Group by 53.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

