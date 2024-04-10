BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.97

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.97 and last traded at $78.86, with a volume of 725844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.19.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.53.

The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.13.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

