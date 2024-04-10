S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Acquires 3,185 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 93.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after buying an additional 8,349,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after buying an additional 5,191,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 565.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.42.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.7 %

Texas Instruments stock traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.83. 2,624,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,496,987. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

