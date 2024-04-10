TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Shares of TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 15000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

TNR Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Insider Activity at TNR Gold

In related news, insider TNR GOLD CORP. sold 560,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$30,800.00. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TNR Gold Company Profile

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. The company also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

