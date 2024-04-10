Maintel (LON:MAI) Hits New 1-Year High at $269.90

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 269.90 ($3.42) and last traded at GBX 258.50 ($3.27), with a volume of 25254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.23).

Maintel Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 236.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 195.89. The stock has a market cap of £37.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -531.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99.

About Maintel

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of managed services for the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Managed Service and Technology Sales, Network Services, and Mobile Services. The company provides unified communications and collaboration solutions include integrated voice, video, mobility, and presence services across endpoints, devices, and applications; secure connectivity; and managed mobile and network services.

