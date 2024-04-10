Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 273,800 shares, an increase of 8,732.3% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.8 days.
Prada Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PRDSF traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.65. 3,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,455. Prada has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20.
Prada Company Profile
