Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Up 9,646.2% in March

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, an increase of 9,646.2% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYZ. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PYZ traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.02. 752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.19 and its 200 day moving average is $82.22. The stock has a market cap of $68.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $93.83.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.2109 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.