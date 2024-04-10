Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Update

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPEGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 993,500 shares, an increase of 7,601.6% from the March 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.55. 34,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,006. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68. Special Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $12.73.

Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0954 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $230,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $160,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,007 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

