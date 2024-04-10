Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Update

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 993,500 shares, an increase of 7,601.6% from the March 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.55. 34,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,006. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68. Special Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $12.73.

Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0954 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund

About Special Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $230,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $160,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,007 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

