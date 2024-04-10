Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 7,362.7% from the March 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.15. 36,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,622. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43.

Get Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund alerts:

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 45.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 86.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.