Short Interest in CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Increases By 600.0%

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

CyberAgent Stock Performance

Shares of CyberAgent stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.64. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78. CyberAgent has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

