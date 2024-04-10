CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 645.5% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of CSPCY stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,195. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 12-month low of C$2.63 and a 12-month high of C$4.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.20.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.