CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 645.5% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CSPCY stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,195. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 12-month low of C$2.63 and a 12-month high of C$4.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.20.

Get CSPC Pharmaceutical Group alerts:

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.