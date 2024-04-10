First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Up 11,180.0% in March

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a growth of 11,180.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:QABA traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.05. 20,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,772. The company has a market capitalization of $73.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.92. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $51.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.50.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2733 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,282,000 after buying an additional 298,250 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after buying an additional 256,248 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 509.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 134,490 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,022,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

