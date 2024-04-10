First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Up 11,180.0% in March

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a growth of 11,180.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ:QABA traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.05. 20,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,772. The company has a market capitalization of $73.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.92. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $51.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.50.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2733 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%.
The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.
