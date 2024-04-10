Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Sets New 1-Year High at $200.00

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 197 ($2.49), with a volume of 1124303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196.40 ($2.49).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Petershill Partners from GBX 247 ($3.13) to GBX 256 ($3.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.53) target price on shares of Petershill Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 176.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of £2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19,760.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Petershill Partners’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 4.63%. Petershill Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130,000.00%.

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

