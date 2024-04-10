Insider Selling: Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC) President Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) President Tammy Mccomic sold 1,500 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $19,890.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 69,965 shares in the company, valued at $927,735.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tammy Mccomic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

On Thursday, April 4th, Tammy Mccomic sold 394 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $4,743.76.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Tammy Mccomic sold 6,606 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $89,313.12.

Mexco Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MXC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 14,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792. Mexco Energy Co. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $14.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mexco Energy ( NYSE:MXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MXC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MXC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 84.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Mexco Energy

(Get Free Report)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.