NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BWS Financial

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by BWS Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. BWS Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 105.76% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ NTGR traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 114,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $18.68.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $188.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NETGEAR will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $26,701.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,239.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $26,701.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,239.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $75,142.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,865.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,190 shares of company stock valued at $187,235 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 512.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 138.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 53.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 81.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

