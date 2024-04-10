NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BWS Financial

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by BWS Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. BWS Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 105.76% from the company’s previous close.
NETGEAR Price Performance
NASDAQ NTGR traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 114,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $18.68.
NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $188.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NETGEAR will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at NETGEAR
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 512.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 138.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 53.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 81.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.
About NETGEAR
NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NETGEAR
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.