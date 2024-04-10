ONE Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,464 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

MUB traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $106.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,557,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,698. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.15. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

