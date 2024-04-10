iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,364 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

IYW stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.00. The stock had a trading volume of 473,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,516. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.77. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $88.64 and a twelve month high of $137.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

