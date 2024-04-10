Krilogy Financial LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Marvell Technology by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,999. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,999. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $1,967,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,008,213.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,188,790 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 3.3 %

Marvell Technology stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,385,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,190,422. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.