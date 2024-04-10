Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 150,846 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICLN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,839,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,320. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

