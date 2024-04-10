Krilogy Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 92,000 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.56% of LSB Industries worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in LSB Industries by 488.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LSB Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LXU. Piper Sandler downgraded LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on LSB Industries from $9.00 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LSB Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

In other LSB Industries news, EVP John Burns sold 33,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $274,254.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,364.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LXU traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.35. 208,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,259. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $609.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.10.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The conglomerate reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). LSB Industries had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $132.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

