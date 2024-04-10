88,053 Shares in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 88,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,176,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 238,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 23,630 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 93,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 31,384 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $924,000.
iShares Latin America 40 ETF Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA ILF traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,667. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46.
iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile
iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.
