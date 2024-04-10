88,053 Shares in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 88,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,176,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 238,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 23,630 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 93,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 31,384 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $924,000.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,667. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.