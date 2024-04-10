Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.73. The company had a trading volume of 272,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,648. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.56.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

