McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,841 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 3.4% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $27,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BTIG Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.77.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.1 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,263. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

