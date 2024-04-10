iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $8,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,534,154,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,688,000 after buying an additional 1,167,144 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,462,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,355,000 after buying an additional 2,262,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,595,000 after buying an additional 1,244,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,440,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,383,000 after buying an additional 1,983,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

ACWI stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,978,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,903. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.43. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $88.33 and a 1-year high of $110.45.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.