iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,216,000 after acquiring an additional 229,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,814,000 after acquiring an additional 138,408 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IVW traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $83.76. 2,060,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,700,665. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.65 and a 200-day moving average of $75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.10 and a 12-month high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

