Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $162.64 and last traded at $164.46. 1,000,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,708,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.14.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.11.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 34.12%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

