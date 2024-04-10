Quantum Price Reaches $0.0000 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $0.06 and $5.75 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00009583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00013734 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001501 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,358.57 or 0.99973712 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00013283 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011470 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.85 or 0.00128075 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $14.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

