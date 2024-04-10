Dero Price Reaches $4.13 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Dero has a total market cap of $59.05 million and $59,061.31 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $4.13 or 0.00005946 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,376.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $610.40 or 0.00879838 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.67 or 0.00137898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00047544 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.59 or 0.00193991 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00043804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.52 or 0.00134794 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

