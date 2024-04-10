Polymath (POLY) Price Down 14.6% Over Last Week

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $90.98 million and approximately $11,770.87 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be bought for $0.0984 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.10305756 USD and is down -10.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $20,851.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

