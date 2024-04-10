Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 27,770 Shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,770 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 8.86% of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSTP. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,464,000. Aire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after buying an additional 41,110 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $399,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 261,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000.

Get Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF alerts:

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PSTP stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.34. 27,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,457. The company has a market cap of $79.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of -0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.06. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $29.55.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.