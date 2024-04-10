Krilogy Financial LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.
Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $50.28. 3,611,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,689,486. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.26. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51.
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
