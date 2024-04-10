Krilogy Financial LLC Has $30.85 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 834,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716,198 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 2.6% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $30,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,176,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,996. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

