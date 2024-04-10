Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Krilogy Financial LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,016 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.32% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $67,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

SCHG traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $91.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,447. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.57 and a 52-week high of $93.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

