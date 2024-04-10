Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Trading Up 1.9%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.67 and last traded at $98.93. Approximately 181,826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 776,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Tidewater from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Tidewater Stock Up 2.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $302.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.46 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $48.60 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Tidewater

In related news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $1,597,991.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,976,208.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tidewater news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $1,597,991.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,976,208.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $656,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,553,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,462 shares of company stock worth $3,716,739. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,099,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,829,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,134,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,403,000 after acquiring an additional 230,701 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Tidewater by 32,536.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,080,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,862 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tidewater by 16.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,389,000 after purchasing an additional 263,179 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

