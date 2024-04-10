Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading Up 27.3%

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 27.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 168,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 236,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Noble Mineral Exploration Stock Up 9.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 10.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$8.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.94.

About Noble Mineral Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.