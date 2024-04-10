Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) rose 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.94 and last traded at $12.94. Approximately 1,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 25,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.
Critical Metals Trading Up 7.6 %
About Critical Metals
Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Critical Metals
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.