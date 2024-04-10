BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 820,188 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 243% from the previous session’s volume of 239,395 shares.The stock last traded at $50.13 and had previously closed at $50.14.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 15,118 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,765,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,670,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,952,000.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

