Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Trading Up 1.8%

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 184,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 571,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.56% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 37,697,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,788,000 after buying an additional 6,588,541 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 0.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,838,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,782,000 after acquiring an additional 72,209 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,198,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,223 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Orla Mining by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,972,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,994,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,048,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,971,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

