Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.33. 283,291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 961,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $599.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of -0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 180,486.14% and a negative return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 309.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,778,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,332,000 after buying an additional 6,635,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,379,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,434,000 after buying an additional 2,783,919 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 397.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 840,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

