Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Down 6.9%

Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) was down 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.07 and last traded at $19.11. Approximately 183,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 201,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on RDUS shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Radius Recycling from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Radius Recycling Stock Down 9.2 %

The company has a market cap of $519.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.05. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $621.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Radius Recycling Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Radius Recycling’s payout ratio is currently -32.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radius Recycling

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Radius Recycling by 357.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Radius Recycling by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Recycling

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Further Reading

