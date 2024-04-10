Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Trading Down 7%

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) shares were down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.19 and last traded at $11.21. Approximately 96,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 284,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on LBAI shares. StockNews.com cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Lakeland Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $712.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $72.09 million for the quarter. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 4,563.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 4,356.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for businesses and consumers. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also offers lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, small business administration loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services to the business community and municipal relationships; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements.

Further Reading

