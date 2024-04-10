Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Trading Down 8%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.29 and last traded at $19.31. Approximately 320,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,102,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVLV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.85.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $257.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

